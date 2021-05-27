Here’s when rain returns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now that morning fog has burned off, we’re in for another hot late spring day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts Thursday.
Heavy and widespread downpours are expected to soak Tri-State at times Friday afternoon.
Drivers may experience slow-downs, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Cooler, less humid air will arrive by Saturday morning.
Lingering showers will be in the area into Saturday afternoon.
Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday look great for outdoor activities.
Temperatures in the mid-to--upper 70s both days.
The nice weather will continue into early Tuesday.
Rain will return late evening Tuesday through Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.