Longtime artistic director of Cincinnati Ballet announces retirement

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - - The longtime artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet announced Wednesday she is retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 season.
Victoria Morgan has led the Cincinnati Ballet for 25 years.
“It will be a poignant season for me, as it will also be my last year as Artistic Director of this beloved Company,” Morgan said in a news release from the ballet.
“I have deep gratitude for how the Cincinnati community has steadfastly supported Cincinnati Ballet through these many years. I am so proud of this organization and the work we have accomplished and continue to build upon – elevating our artistry, growing a healthy endowment, championing female choreographers, and the imminent opening of the new Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance.
“I will cherish being with you next season, as I have done so many seasons before. Nothing will give me greater joy than raising the curtain on this remarkable season together one last time for my grand finale.”
Cincinnati Ballet’s Board of Trustees has formed a committee to conduct a national search for a suitable replacement, according to the release.
“On behalf of the board, dancers, and staff, I want to thank Victoria for her tireless commitment to Cincinnati Ballet,” said Scott Altman, its president and chief executive officer.
“We look forward to making many more cherished memories with her this upcoming season as we celebrate her incredible achievement.”
Under Morgan’s leadership, the company stabilized their finances after years of growing deficits, built a healthy and sizeable endowment fund, created an operating reserve, and presented several million-dollar capital projects.
The ballet also expanded the Otto M. Budig Academy, as well as education and community engagement programming.
With Altman’s arrival in 2017, Morgan transitioned to full-time artistic director, giving her the opportunity to focus exclusively on artistic excellence.
Morgan’s artistic contributions to Cincinnati Ballet are myriad.
During her tenure, she has choreographed numerous one-act and full-length ballets, including world premieres of “King Arthur’s Camelot,” the new “Nutcracker,” and her revised choreography for “Cinderella.”
With her deep roots in the Cincinnati community, Morgan was instrumental in fundraising efforts to secure support for the new 57,000-square-foot Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills, according to the ballet.
“While construction was underway for the new Dance Center, 2020 challenged Morgan’s artistic leadership in unprecedented ways,” the ballet said in the news release.
“She responded to the global pandemic in a creative and science-based way, working closely the Company’s artistic and administrative teams to safely present one of the nation’s first ballet performances to an in-person audience following the shutdown. Ballet in the Park was staged at the Procter & Gamble Pavilion in September 2020 and was lauded by The National Endowment for the Arts for its innovation.”
Morgan’s 25th anniversary season will open with free performances of “The Kaplan New Works Series” in a community setting at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park, Sept. 23-26, 2021.
The program will include four world premieres created by DANCEFIX founder and Cincinnati choreographer Heather Britt and three company dancers -- Melissa Gelfin De-Poli, Daniel Baldwin, and Taylor Carrasco – as well as the return of Resident Choreographer Jennifer Archibald’s popular work, Sit.
Celebrations for Victoria Morgan’s 25th anniversary will continue with the return of her “King Arthur’s Camelot” to Cincinnati Music Hall, Nov. 5-7, 2021.
Travel once again to the Land of Sweets with family favorite, “The Nutcracker,” at Music Hall, Dec. 16-26, 2021.
Dreams come true in February with “Victoria Morgan’s Cinderella” at Cincinnati Music Hall, Feb. 17-27, 2022.
In the spring, the ballet will present its Family Series: “Snow White.”
The hour-long, narrated production will introduce ballet for dance lovers of all ages at the Aronoff Center, April 7-10, 2022.
The 2021-2022 season will conclude with the launch of something completely new – the Company’s first-ever “Bold Moves Festival” at the Aronoff Center, May 12-22, 2022.
The immersive dance experience will feature six rotating mainstage productions accompanied by a variety of activities and interactive events that will educate and inspire discerning dance-lovers and families alike.
Guest companies including Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dancing Wheels will also be featured during the production.
“Bold Moves Festival” will bring back a community favorite, Ohad Naharin’s seminal work, “Minus 16,” along with a world premiere, “Our Story,” from Company soloist David Morse.
Continuing our commitment to female choreographers, the program will feature the regional premieres of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Bloom” and Helen Pickett’s “Petal,” the return of Twyla Tharp’s “Nine Sinatra Songs” and Morgan’s “Boléro.”
