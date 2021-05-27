Newport on the Levee kicks off grand opening weekend

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Twenty-eight new shops and restaurants at Newport on the Levee are now open for business.
Thursday’s grand opening comes after two years of work and $100 million in redevelopment.
From shopping to dining or just walking around, everything is now open.
Adam Schwegman, Senior Vice President of Leasing for North American Properties, says the project brought 28 new shops, restaurants, bars, many local businesses.
“For Newport, it’s kind of looked the same for 20 years, and now it looks much different,” said Schwegman. “The façade, the paint inside the gallery building, all new modern furniture, but then really all new tenants as well for the most part.”
Schwegman also says there is something else, possibly another restaurant, coming soon.
With the news businesses opening, some are looking for more employees.
“There are some businesses that are having trouble [hiring people],” said Schwegman. “It hasn’t been something that’s been a major issue, but throughout it’s been an issue.”
While it is exciting for visitors, Amber Spordleder, who owns Queen City Cotton Candy inside the gallery, says she thinks she will get more customers than ever.
“I have never been so excited I don’t think for anything,” said Spordleder. “Newport on the Levee is just so amazing, and I’ve seen kind of everything. So, when they first started and they first had the idea, and I was at the exchange to now it’s finally open and every day coming here seeing the progress, it is so amazing, and I think it’s even better than I thought it would be.”
