DeWine to hold news conference with Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday with the first winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing.
Hamilton County resident, Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton, won $1 million, and Joseph Costello of Englewood, near Dayton, will receive a four-year scholarship to a state university or college.
They did not know they won until their names were called Wednesday night.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday for the next month.
The final drawing will be on June 23.
Once a person is registered, they do not have to register again.
According to DeWine, so far, 2,758,470 have registered for a $1 million prize and 104,386 have registered for the scholarship.
Officials say that winners will be removed from the list to win in the following week’s drawing.
Winners will have to provide vaccination records.
They also are responsible for the taxes and will not be able to remain anonymous.
They will receive a lump sum payment from the Ohio Department of Health.
If you didn’t opt-in for the first drawing, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.
You can enter online or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.