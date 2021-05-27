Quinnipiac poll shows majority of Republicans support Trump presidential run in 2024

United States (WOIO) - A new poll out Wednesday shows that former President Trump’s political future has not been threatened by his 2020 presidential election loss.
More than 85% of Republicans say they would prefer to see candidates running for office who mostly agree with Donald Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults. Overall, a majority of Americans — 53% to 39% — say they would prefer to see candidates run who mostly disagree with the former president.
A majority of Republicans — 66% — also say they want Trump to run for president in 2024. The same share of all Americans polled say they do not want to see him run.
A majority of Republicans — 66% — say they believe that Joe Bidents victory in 2020 was not legitimate, the poll showed. Overall, a majority — 64% —of Americans say Biden’s win was legitimate.
