Airmen surprises son during 6th grade graduation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sixth-grade student Keegan Branam got an amazing surprise when his mother, Air Force Sgt. Katrina Marquardt, made it back for his graduation on Thursday.
Sgt. Marquardt has been serving in Afghanistan this year.
Keegan was staying with his aunt and uncle while his mom was deployed.
When Keegan saw his mom walking down the field, he ran and jumped into her arms.
The heartwarming moment was all captured on video.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.