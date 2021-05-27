St. Elizabeth Healthcare workers sentenced for reckless abuse of patient

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - Four St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood employees were convicted and sentenced for abusing an elderly patient, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced.
Ellyssa Klein, 28, Sandra Nobbe, 31, Gary Ray, 74, and Ashley Flower, 33, pleaded guilty to reckless abuse or neglect of an adult.
The crime happened between July 1 and July 2, 2015, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, Cameron said.
Klein, Nobbe, and Flower improperly restrained a behavioral health unit patient, the attorney general said, which included putting therapy bags on the patient to act as a weight to restrict movement.
The therapy bags weighed more than 35 pounds and stayed in place for around 15 hours, according to Cameron.
Ray allegedly observed the abuse and neglect but failed to stop the actions.
Klein, Nobbe, and Ray were sentenced to 12 months in jail, conditionally discharged for two years, Cameron said. They are also now on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry for seven years.
Flower was sentenced to 12 months in jail, conditionally discharged for two years.
She agreed to forfeit her professional license as a part of her guilty plea, according to Cameron.
