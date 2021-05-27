Time to play ball in NKY: Florence Y’alls opening weekend

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Thursday is Opening Day for the Florence Y’alls.
They will take on the Washington Wild Things at home. The first pitch is at 6:34 p.m.
If you plan on visiting the ballpark, you’ll notice some changes as soon as you walk through the gates. They have redone the kid’s zone with new inflatables, two brand new playsets, and a basketball court.
Here’s a look at weekend events:
- May 28 - Firework Fridays return
- May 29 - Rockin’ Saturday: The Bourbon Brothers will be performing post-game
- May 30 - Bronson Arroyo and his band will perform.
On Memorial Day, complimentary tickets will be available for all veterans.
There are safety policies still in place. If you’re not vaccinated, you are asked to wear your mask.
The team has also partnered with the NKY Health Department to give away a free ticket for a Wednesday or Thursday game if you have been vaccinated.
You just have to bring your vaccination card to the box office.
To get a look at this year’s schedule, just visit their website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.