Vietnam Veteran War Memorial gets help from City of Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The Vietnam War Memorial in Erlanger has long been maintained by a veterans group, but they will now get help from the city.
Driving down Dixie Highway in Erlanger, the memorial sits at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue.
“There’s 48 young men on there that gave their lives for their country, and we would just like to see it remembered,” says Vietnam War Veteran Ron Allari.
The memorial is in memory of the 48 men from Kenton County who died in the Vietnam War.
Allari lives in northern Kentucky and is the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Bluegrass Chapter No. 88.
He is one of only a few people who maintain the area around the memorial.
“We’re constantly recruiting, trying to get the Vietnam Veterans into the organization,” continues Allari, “Because we do a lot of good for the community and for veterans in general.”
Allari is 76 years old now and says the maintenance is becoming too much for him. He reached out to the City of Erlanger to see if they could help.
Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette says they were excited to partner with the veterans.
“This is something that they’ve been taking care of for so long, and we’re so appreciative of that effort,” says Fette, “But we are more than honored to accept responsibility and start maintaining it for them.”
Allari says his chapter is always looking for more veterans to support one another and work on projects like this memorial.
“We’d like to get them into the chapter,” says Allari. “It’s the old adage, ‘there’s strength in numbers,’ and we’re a very small chapter, so the more we can get in, the better we can do things.”
On Memorial Day, there will be a parade starting at the VFW in Elsmere. It goes down Dixie Highway into Erlanger.
The parade will pause at the Vietnam War Memorial so all 48 names can be read.
The parade will then continue to Forest Lawn Memorial Park where it will end. The parade starts at 9 a.m.
