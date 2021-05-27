Warm and dry today, Rain returns Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will see more breaks in the cloud over as we continue through midday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by late afternoon. Most locations will remain dry with rain developing overnight as clouds increase.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Spotty rain showers are expected through the morning commute. There could be a few heavy downpours in the morning and again in the afternoon.
Cooler, less humid air arrives by Saturday morning and lingering showers will be in the area into Saturday afternoon.
Sunday and Memorial Day look great for outdoor activities. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s both days. The nice weather will continue into early Tuesday.
Tuesday late evening through Wednesday rain will return.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.