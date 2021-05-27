Weight loss surgery in Tijuana ended in complications, tragedy for two Mississippi women

“One thing that hits home for me the most is that I love what I do, and I love watching people transcend into new lives and new health. So I follow up with my patients myself as we go along, very consistently, every 6-8 weeks for the first year,” said Balder. “And if you go to Mexico, they give very little to any follow-up. The operation doesn’t work just by itself, you have to change your diet, and lifestyle, and there’s a lot of things that are mislabeled as healthy. So a lot of people may be trying to lose weight, but not appropriately.