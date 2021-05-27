Western & Southern Open returning to full capacity

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Western & Southern Open will be at full capacity when the tournament hits the court from Aug. 14-22.
“In keeping with the guidance from local government officials, we are eager to welcome fans back to the Western & Southern Open,” said Tournament Chief Operating Officer Katie Haas. “The fans bring so much energy and excitement to our event, and we dearly missed them last year. We look forward to returning to Cincinnati and welcoming our fans at this year’s tournament.”
Tickets this year will be entirely digital, and fans can access them through the Western & Southern Open App.
All tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m.
For ticket information, click here.
The entire venue will also be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.
Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.
Last year’s Western & Southern Open was played in New York at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
