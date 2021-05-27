Where are cicadas loudest in the Tri-State? And just how loud is that? Here’s what we found

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Where are the cicadas loudest in Greater Cincinnati? Turns out, there’s an app for that.
The Cincinnati-headquartered National Institutes of Occupational Health and Safety, perhaps an unlikely entrant into Apple’s walled garden, created the NIOSH Sound Level Meter app to track sound levels around you.
Sure, the app was developed to “help workers make informed decisions about their noise environment.” But we’ve got these cicada buggers hosting a 24/7 scream-a-thon from every limb of every tree, so we thought, why not?
Turns out, it works. Just download the app and open it outside. Voila. That, in numerical form, is exactly how much you wish you had ear plugs right now.
Tom Hughes, a nature interpreter for the Great Parks of Hamilton County, says the cicadas’ “hum” is around 80 decibels, but it can get higher.
For reference, 70 decibels is around the sound of a vacuum cleaner or, alternatively, what you might hear if you’re standing beside a freeway. It’s what some people might call “loud.”
But the decibel scale isn’t linear. That is, 80 decibels is twice as loud as 70 decibels.
What else is 80 decibels? According to this chart from Purdue University: A garbage disposal, a blender, the average factory, a freight train 15 meters away or a propeller plane at 1,000 ft.
Human ears can begin to suffer damage from 80 decibel sounds at eight hours of continuous exposure.
FOX19 NOW’s highly scientific tests using the NIOSH app found cicadas humming well below that in Hidden Valley Lake, Indiana—60 decibels. That’s also all they could muster in Covington, Kentucky. Later, in Madisonville, they came in at a balmy 84 decibels.
But the cicadas in Winton Woods already have their sea legs under them. They got to 90 decibels—eight times as loud as those in Kentucky and Indiana.
What else is 90 decibels? A Boeing 737. A motorcycle engine just 8 meters away. A conversation shouted at you point-blank.
At 90 decibels, the human ear is likely to suffer damage with eight hours of continuous exposure.
Impressive stuff for a bunch of jumping bugs. Huges explains how they do it.
“The male Cicadas have this organ underneath their wing called a timble organ, and they use their muscles to flex the organ, and that will vibrate the organ and will make the ‘weewooo’ kind of noise,” he said. “When you hear them together, it just sounds like a big hum. But when you hear them by themselves, it makes a unique noise.”
Hughes adds the cicadas are bound to get louder following the recent rainfall and as the brood continues to mature.
