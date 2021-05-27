Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from people with disabilities

Court documents say Natasha Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property...
Court documents say Natasha Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property or services without their consent.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The woman who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from people with disabilities when she worked at a North College Hill non-profit took has been sentenced.

Natasha Legesse will serve 90 days under house arrest, on probation for three years, complete 150 hours of community service, and must pay $40,000 in restitution that will be distributed among the victims.

Legesse pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of property, tampering with records, and failing to care for a functionally disabled person.

Woman accused of stealing thousands from disabled while working at nonprofit

Legesse took between $37,500 and $150,000 from people she helped care for while she worked at the Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired between April 2014 and December 2017, court records show.

Court documents say that Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property or services without their consent.

As part of her sentence, Legesse must register with the abuser’s registry and is not allowed to work with people with disabilities again.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday a $1 million investment to open the Highland Heights...
Gov. Beshear announces $1 million investment to help open Opportunity House in Highland Heights
The driver of the van suffered severe injuries, troopers say.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners announced
Did Vax-a-Million incentive accomplish its goal? DeWine calls it a ‘great success’