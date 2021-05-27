Woman accused of stealing thousands from disabled pleads guilty

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people with disabilities when she worked at a North College Hill non-profit took pleaded guilty Thursday.
Natasha Legesse was accused of taking between $37,500 and $150,000 from people she helped care for while she worked at the Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired between April 2014 and December 2017.
Court documents say that Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property or services without their consent.
Legesse pleaded guilty to five charges including unauthorized use of property, tampering with records, and failing to care for a functionally disabled person.
She is set to be sentenced on June 28.
