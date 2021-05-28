Air Care responds to Butler Co. crash involving suspect fleeing police

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon after he tried to flee from an attempted traffic stop, authorities say.
The crash occurred in the 2700 block of River Road.
The man was transported by Air Care medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
A Hamilton police officer was trying to stop the man in his car when he took off, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
The man first hit a parked car, then crashed into a house.
Police have not said what prompted the officer to attempt the traffic stop or whether any others were injured in the crash.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
