Bird Experience returns to the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was put on pause due to COVID-19 but the Bird Experience will return to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Saturday.
“This will be the first time in two years that visitors will get to see our amazing birds fly right above them in the Wings of Wonder Theater,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said.
In addition to the Bird Experience, Maynard says there will be more opportunities to catch the Barnyard Bonanza and visit the Cheetah Encounter that returned last month.
Zoo officials say there are new opportunities to add a Wild Encounter or go behind the scenes in different animal areas. Or just walk around to see your favorite animal.
“Some members come for short visits several times a week, just to see Fiona, or AJ the baby rhino, or insects, or reptiles,” Maynard said.
Starting June 2, masks will only be required in close human-animal contact areas. These include giraffe feedings, goat yard, and tortoise interactions.
The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.
