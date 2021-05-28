Butler County’s ‘Secret Shake Society’ is unique, exclusive—and delicious

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - If you have a sweet tooth and a desire to try new things, you may want to be in Butler County this summer. For the third year in a row, they are featuring local restaurants and unique, limited-time items.
The Butler County Visitor’s Bureau started the Secret Shake Society in 2019. The innovative concept asks restaurants to come up with a unique menu item only offered for a two-week period with a new one announced every two weeks. Members of the society are the first to know about the new shakes.
Members of the society can sign up via email to find out the new shake and where they can buy it.
Teddy Young is busy making one of the first Secret Shake Society shakes of the year at Sweden Creme in Hamilton. He’s been part of the society each year.
“That’s the best part of the business, is coming up with new stuff, trying to do things that other people aren’t doing,” Young said, “Part of being first is a nice thing because, as the year progresses it’s harder and harder to not do what everyone else did.”
Young’s wife came up with this year’s shake. It’s for strawberry lovers! It’s a strawberry milkshake with real strawberries, a shortcake, a Popsicle and whipped cream.
“It’s a lot of fun when you get to go to a business and be like, ‘I want the secret menu item!’” explained Butler County Visitors Bureau Senior Marketing Manager Cathryn Trucco, “And you feel like an insider and that you know what that flavor is and you get to order it. So that’s part of the experience is being part of that inside club and getting to order a secret shake.”
Young says he’s lucky to have customers who are part of the society and some who just come for the other treats!
“The community is a big part of us staying open,” continues Young, “Last year, had we not been where we are, I don’t know if we would have survived the pandemic. Lots of neighborhood kids, lots of families from the community that come here and eat.”
You have two weeks to enjoy the Strawberry Shortcake Shake. Then a new shake will be released at a different Butler County restaurant. It will last through early fall.
If you want to know the newest flavor release, you can join the 3,000 members of the Secret Shake Society.
