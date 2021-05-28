CVG officials give tips on traveling over the holiday weekend

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Officials at CVG predict that Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest of the year for travel since the pandemic.
If you have flown during the last 15 months, you may have gotten used to fewer people in line at security or the terminal, but CVG officials are giving travelers tips to get reacquainted with holiday travel.
They say ticketing and security lines may be longer than anticipated, which is why they recommend you arrive two hours before your flight. TSA is busiest between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Mindy Kershner with CVG says with construction on the Brent Spence Bridge, allow extra travel time.
CVG also has two parking options at the airport: the CVG Terminal Garage and the CVG Economy Lot.
All employees and passengers at CVG and airports across the U.S. must wear masks while traveling through the airport and when flying.
TSA first implemented this federal mask order in January. It was extended on May 12 through at least September 13.
So far this year, CVG is serving about 55% of the passenger volumes they did in 2019. They expect the summer months to be at 70-80%. Airfares are at a 25-year low.
Mindy says it’s best to visit CVGairport.com if you have any questions
