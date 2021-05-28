FC Cincinnati single match ticket sales start in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati announced single match tickets will be available for the team’s Saturday, June 19 match and future matches.
Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning June 3.
Seats are still available to the biggest matches of the season like the rescheduled match on Friday, July 9 against the Columbus Crew.
Single tickets will be available at various price levels and for seating throughout TQL Stadium.
