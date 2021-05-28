First Alert: Heavy rain at times Friday, cooler temps move in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Be prepared for slow-downs from heavy downpours on Tri-State roads Friday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.
We are expecting periods of rain early morning into evening. Some of the showers during the morning commute could be heavy, says FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.
Thunderstorms also could be strong, but severe storms will be rare.
It will feel noticeably cooler with the high temperature around 73 degrees.
Even cooler, less humid air will arrive by early Saturday morning.
The low temperature will dip into the mid-to-upper 40s.
Showers will linger into the afternoon.
The high temperature will only make it up to about 54 degrees.
The low Sunday morning will return to the mid-to-upper 40s.
Skies will be clear and sunny both Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday, just in time for outdoor activities.
The high Sunday will reach the upper 60s, and thermometers will pop into the mid-to-upper 70s Monday.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
The nice weather will continue into Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 70s.
Rain will return Wednesday.
