First Alert Weather Day today, cooler on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Spotty rain showers are expected through the morning commute. There could be a few heavy downpours in the morning and again in the afternoon.
Cooler, less humid air arrives by Saturday morning and lingering showers will be in the area into Saturday afternoon. You’ll notice a break in the humidity. Saturday will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday and Memorial Day look great for outdoor activities. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid to upper 70s both days. Pleasant weather conditions will continue into early Tuesday. The rain will return late Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.