Former Chabot campaign manager accused of stealing $1.4M expected to plead guilty Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former campaign manager for Rep. Steve Chabot is expected to plead guilty Friday to stealing $1.4 million from the congressman’s campaign.
James Schwartz II, 41, is scheduled to appear for an 11 a.m. arraignment and plea hearing via video or teleconference before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black.
Schwartz is federally charged with wire fraud and falsification of records related to the embezzlement. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
A plea agreement was filed in the case April 27, the same day federal authorities unveiled their charges against Schwartz.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement last month the plea agreement would be considered by the court at a future plea hearing.
Schwartz worked as a consultant on behalf of the Chabot campaign through his companies, Fountain Square Group LLC and Prime Media LLC, from 2011 through 2019, and also served as de facto treasurer for the campaign, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In September of 2019, an attorney for Chabot’s campaign, Mark Braden, told FOX19 NOW the campaign appeared to be the victim of a financial crime, and campaign finances were undergoing a “thorough audit.”
Schwartz allegedly wrote checks from the campaign to himself and his companies for more than was actually earned, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Schwartz is accused of covering up the embezzlement by misrepresenting the actual amount he and the companies made in reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), federal authorities say.
It’s also alleged that Schwartz fabricated bank statements and other documents in submissions to the FEC in order to conceal the embezzling.
“Jamie voluntarily turned himself in to the federal authorities some time ago,” Schwartz’s attorney Kevin Tierney told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer last month after he was charged.
“He accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful.”
Copyright 2021 WXIX. Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.