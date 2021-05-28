Hazmat crew on scene of spill at I-75 truck weigh station

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Hazmat crew is on scene of a spill reported at an Interstate 75 truck weigh station early Friday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
The station, located just north of the Crittenden exit, is closed until further notice.
It’s not clear what type of chemical spilled, dispatchers tell us.
The incident was reported at 3:55 a.m.
So far, traffic on the highway is not impacted and all lanes remain open, according to dispatch.
