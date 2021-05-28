Kings Island increases seasonal wages again, now offering $3K bonus in search for workers

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island has increased pay for seasonal positions for the third time since April after it was forced to cut back on park hours due to staff shortages.
The park on Friday announced that it has 900 seasonal jobs available at $18/hour.
Coming into April, Kings Island wages for most seasonal employees were increased to $11-$14/hour. On May 22, the park increased wages for all seasonal employees to $15/hour.
Friday’s announcement of the $18/hour rate for food and beverage workers, lifeguards, and security associates reflects a 20 percent increase from last week’s rate.
All other seasonal positions available continue to pay $15/hour.
Kings Island on Friday also announced it is offering a $3,000 bonus for these $15/hour workers. The bonus is also available to any new seasonal workers hired in departments outside the three mentioned above.
In a notice that went out to season pass holders earlier this week, park officials acknowledged that “the availability of labor continues to be a challenge” and that they would be reducing Kings Island’s operating hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 10.
The notice followed several fights inside and outside the park that forced Kings Island to close 30 minutes early on May 22.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Friday that five juveniles and an adult are facing charges in connection with those fights including inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault, and disorderly conduct.
