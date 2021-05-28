Man arrested after multi-county chase ends in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested after a police chase starting in Dearborn County came to an end in Florence.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 35-year-old Jonathan Bingham, of Plainfield, Indiana, fled from a traffic stop in Greendale, hitting a deputy’s vehicle in the process, Sheriff Shane McHenry said.
Dearborn County deputies followed Bingham into Florence on Cayton Road, where his vehicle became disabled.
The 35-year-old took off on foot and ran into a wooded area, according to Florence PD Captain Greg Rehkamp.
Florence officers and Boone County deputies set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for Bingham.
Officers spotted Bingham, who again started running but was eventually caught and arrested, Captain Rehkamp said.
Bingham had several warrants out of Indiana before his arrest.
He is now facing multiple charges including, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing police on foot, and reckless driving, the captain said.
The deputy inside the vehicle Bingham hit is expected to be okay.
