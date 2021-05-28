Manhunt underway in Sharonville, police say to avoid the area

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A manhunt is underway in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department.
Police are searching for a wanted man in the downtown Sharonville area, the department wrote in a Facebook post Friday around 3:15 p.m.
Authorities have identified the subject as Shawn Ferguson. Police say he is wanted on warrants from another jurisdiction.
Ferguson is described as 6′2″ and 215 lbs. with short brown hair. Police say he is wearing a white t-shirt.
Police say Ferguson fled police in a car from a hotel and later took off on foot. He remains on the run as of 4 p.m.
Police say he could be in a heavily wooded area near the post office and railroad tracks.
“Please avoid the area and call us if you see anything suspicious,” the department advised.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
