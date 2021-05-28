Production resumes in Cincinnati for ‘Bones and All’ starring Timothée Chalamet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Production has resumed in Cincinnati for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet.
The film will shoot through mid-July.
With it being shot in the Tri-State, it will help create jobs in the area, according to Film Cincinnati.
“The film will shoot through mid-July and put hundreds of locals to work, not to mention book thousands of hotel rooms while on location,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “The impact will be significant.”
“Bones and All” is described as a story of first love between Maren and Lee.
“The film is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America.
“But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand, which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”
Guadagnino is directing the movie written by his longtime collaborator, Miami University alum David Kajganich.
Guadagnino and Kajganich previously worked on pieces such as “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash.”
In 2017, “Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Guadagnino and starring Chalamet, was nominated for Academy Award.
“Bones and All” also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gorden-Green, and Francesca Scorsese.
Chalamet recently starred in Netflix’s “The King.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.