Search underway in NKY for teen reported missing, dispatchers say

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing early Friday, according to county dispatchers.
The teen was reported missing from Pembroke Drive in Union about 1 a.m., they said.
A tactical team was called in to help search.
Dispatchers say officials with the sheriff’s office are expected to release more details later this morning.
