Summit Country Day tennis player making history in state tournament

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A tennis player for Summit Country Day is making quite the statement and making history Friday in the state tournament.
Elizabeth Fahrmeier is going to be playing in the boy’s individual bracket at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason.
Her coach said she’s good enough to step inside the ring with the boys and was ready to challenge them.
Fahrmeier was able to settle in for what would be an incredible run on the tennis court.
She made Ohio high school history - the first-ever girl to compete individually against the boys at state.
“It’s so funny that I’ve gotten here because 12 weeks ago, I would’ve said no way. It was a quick thing I decided to do. I’m still excited, but I haven’t fully processed that this is happening tomorrow,” Fahrmeier said, talking about the tournament on Friday.
“She’s worked so hard for all those years and it validates where she is in the tennis world. Whether it boys or girls tennis, it’s an extension of tennis for her and that’s how she thinks of it,” Summit Country Day Boys Tennis Coach Scott McIntosh said.
Fahrmeier will play at 9 a.m. Friday if the weather holds off.
She is the No. 2 seed out of Cincinnati.
McIntosh said she boy she is facing is going to be a big challenge, but nothing she can’t handle.
