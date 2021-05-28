Update: NKY teen reported missing found safe, police say

UPDATE: Caleb Jonathon Chase-Mendenhall has been safely located, says Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier story:
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing early Friday, according to county dispatchers.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 10200 block of Pembroke Drive in Union just before 1 a.m. for a reported missing child, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Caleb Jonathon Chase-Mendenhall is 5′2″ and 90 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a green dinosaur graphic, gray shirt with purple stripes and orange shoes.
Caleb reportedly ran to the woods from his home, where he has fallen asleep in the past.
The wooded area is being searched extensively.
Currently there’s an active search underway and Boone County Emergency Management is on scene as well.
If you have seen Caleb or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.
