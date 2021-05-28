Warren County prosecutor to hold news conference about fights at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell is holding a press conference Friday to discuss several fights that broke out last week at Kings Island in Mason.
The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at his office in Lebanon. FOX19 will carry it live on our website, app and Facebook page.
Mason police have been working with Kings Island security officials to try to identify suspects in several fights at the amusement park on Saturday, May 22.
Police said earlier this week suspect information would be presented to Warren County Juvenile Court for charges.
Kings Island, meanwhile, announced there would be additional security and police at the amusement park in light of the fights.
Kings Island also said they would share video footage and guest information with the Mason Police Department for their investigation and have been in contact with them about the probe and next steps.
The fights took place inside the park and out in the parking lot.
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were several fights in the afternoon and then one large fight happened just before 10 p.m.
A man who shot video of the situation said it began as a minor argument that quickly escalated into a large fight.
Shan Powell said the fighting involved a massive group of kids throwing ice and water at each other as well as police.
Shannon Jacobs says she witnessed the wild crowds while picking up her 15-year-old son that night. The screaming frightened her even as an adult.
“One kid got slammed on the ground, and they stole his shoe,” Jacobs told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday. “What my son was telling me is it was just, just groups, all over the whole park, just fighting.”
Kings Island closed the park 30 minutes early due to the incidents.
On Thursday, the park announced it was cutting hours due to a labor shortage.
Through June 10, Kings Island will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
