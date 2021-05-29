Driver crashes into Rosie’s Cocktails and Pies, business temporarily closes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A driver crashed into Rosie’s Cocktails and Pies early Saturday morning, causing the business to close temporarily.
Rosie’s stated in a Facebook post that no one was seriously hurt and no pedestrians were hit. Still, the driver did cause cosmetic damage inside and outside the restaurant located on 300 E. 7th St.
The business, owned by the Crown Restaurant Group, says that the driver “smashed through the side and took out our dining room and bar.” The estimated cost of the damage is unclear at this time.
Rosie’s says that they are working on fixing up the restaurant.
“If you know anything about Crown Restaurant Group, you know we are resilient, our staff is resilient, and we can overcome whatever obstacles are thrown at us,” Rosie’s Cocktails and Pies said. There will be Tomato Pies and Flaming Cocktails back in your lives soon, for now our doors must close. Thank you for all your support thus far. We’ll see you soon...”
It is unclear if the driver was arrested.
