Man, woman found dead in Pendleton County, sheriff’s office says

FALMOUTH,KY (FOX19) -The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found Friday.
The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 200 block of Straub Lane at 11:52 p.m. and found both of the victims dead.
Both are presumed to be in their mid to late 20s, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office says they will not release the victims’ names until they notify their families.
Deputies are investigating the cause of their deaths.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.