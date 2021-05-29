Multiple people trapped, 2 taken to hospital after fire occurs in Westwood

Crews were at the scene of a second alarm fire in Westwood Saturday morning.
May 29, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Multiple people were trapped inside a fiery Westwood apartment building Saturday, including two who were taken to a nearby hospital, Cincinnati Fire and EMS said

Fire crews say they were at the scene of a second alarm apartment fire in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Multiple rescue units were called, fire crews said.

It is unclear how the fire started, but fire crews were there for at least a couple of hours.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

