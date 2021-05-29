Multiple people trapped, 2 taken to hospital after fire occurs in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Multiple people were trapped inside a fiery Westwood apartment building Saturday, including two who were taken to a nearby hospital, Cincinnati Fire and EMS said
Fire crews say they were at the scene of a second alarm apartment fire in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
Multiple rescue units were called, fire crews said.
It is unclear how the fire started, but fire crews were there for at least a couple of hours.
The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.
