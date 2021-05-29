Ohio woman killed in head-on crash in Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - An Eaton, Ohio woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Indiana, Friday afternoon.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Vanessa Bailey, 56, was driving south on State Road 1 in Southgate with her husband Ronald Bailey, 54, following behind around 2 p.m.
As both vehicles crested a hill and entered a left-hand curve, deputies say, a third vehicle driven by David Busse, 74, was traveling left of center and hit Vanessa head-on.
Deputies say Vanessa’s car then went off the road and crashed in a grassy embankment; she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Busse was transported to a Cincinnati hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and Ronald was treated by EMS on the scene, deputies say.
According to the Sherrif’s Department, Busse told investigators he possibly fell asleep while driving.
The department says they are still investigating.
