Partly sunny and milder on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday starts partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will gradually decrease through late morning and midday making for a partly sunny afternoon. Highs remain below normal in the lower to middle 60s. At least your outdoor activities remain rain-free for the rest of the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day looks sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach for the middle to upper 70s on Monday afternoon. You can expect pleasant weather conditions will continue into Tuesday. Cloud cover increases on Wednesday. The rain will return late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.
