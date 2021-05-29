Weather wreaks havoc along Lake Erie

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mother nature is not showing any mercy at the start of the Memorial Day weekend in the Buckeye State.
It was cold in Cincinnati Saturday, but in Sandusky along Lake Erie, there were strong winds, flooded parking lots, warning signs posted for high water, and crashing waves.
Related story | Sandusky police close multiple roads due to flooding
Resident Neil Lippus, who has lived in the area for years, says this is not the first time he has witnessed flooding.
“It’s really awesome to get out and check it all out, you know. Everyone says, you’re crazy for going out there, but yeah, I’m crazy, but I’m curious like everybody else,” Lippus said.
Conditions are expected to improve as the holiday weekend continues.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.