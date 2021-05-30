Annual flag-raising ceremony held at Arlington Memorial Gardens in honor of Memorial Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The annual Field of Memories is the site of a Memorial Day tribute at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Springfield Township, where organizers put together a flag-raising ceremony on Sunday.
The Field of Memories is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. displaying 1,000 American Flags.
Each flag carries the name of an honoree, and each flag has a distinct ribbon color representing the honoree’s status.
Located in the garden of patriotism, the Field of Memories has been honoring veterans, first responders, those serving on active duty, special individuals buried in Arlington, and anyone killed in action/the line of duty for six years.
Each flag will rise and remain for 24 hours in Arlington over Memorial Day weekend.
Proceeds from the sale of each flag go to Operation Ramp it Up, a non-profit dedicated to installing wheelchair mobility ramps for disabled veterans.
