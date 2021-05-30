Milford gym to host Memorial Day Challenge

Proceeds from the event will benefit the USO of Ohio. (Source: Proforce Sports Performance)
By Lauren Artino | May 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 12:22 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Proforce Sports Performance in Milford will host a Memorial Day Challenge with a goal of honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

They will donate all proceeds from the day to the USO of Ohio.

The challenge kicks of at 9 a.m. and involves running, bodyweight exercises, and more.

Organizers tell us it’s customizable for people of all fitness levels.

All are welcome to register and can register online.

