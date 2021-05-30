Pleasant and Dry Weather Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are starting out the day with plenty of sunshine. Today will be pleasant with daytime highs in the middle 60s.
Memorial Day will be nice. Highs will reach for the middle to upper 70s on Monday afternoon.
You can expect pleasant weather conditions will continue into Tuesday. Cloud cover increases on Wednesday. The rain will return late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday.
