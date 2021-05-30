Recent weather may be worsening allergies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Recent weather throughout the tri-state could be making your allergies worse.
This weather has allowed for several pollen producers to thrive. Right now, pollen is high, and mold is high.
One of the biggest pollen producers currently are walnut trees. Hickory trees are also to blame. Mulberry, hickory and pine are also producing irritants.
As far as mold, there are several different culprits, and they add up to readings in the high category. Cladosporium is the most prevalent.
The weather is going to be pleasant in the days ahead so a lot of people may be getting outside to enjoy it.
However, if you are sensitive to any of these allergies you may want to be extra careful.
