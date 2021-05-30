Shooting victim found on Villages of Roll Hill street, taken to hospital, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are investigating a shooting after a victim was found on a Villages of Roll Hill street Sunday.
Police say they were dispatched to Williamsburg Drive sometime in the morning and found the victim lying in the middle of the street.
Medics took the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Officers have not revealed the identity of the victim.
Police have not identified a suspect.
