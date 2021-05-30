Union Township veterans to host Memorial Day event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers and veterans will gather for a Memorial Day event in Union Township Monday morning.
Starting at 6 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Clermont County chapter 649 will place more than 500 crosses and read the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This ceremony will be held at Veterans Park. All are welcome to come.
