Vigil, balloon launch held in honor of boy killed by another child last year

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday on what would’ve been the 10th birthday of a boy shot and killed by another child last year.
The loved ones of Chance Gilbert held a vigil and balloon release at Riverview Elementary to celebrate his short life and make calls for justice.
The young boy was killed on May 17, 2020. According to Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters, it was another child who shot and killed him in Mount Airy.
Cincinnati police found the boy’s body in the parking lot of an apartment building off Hawaiian Terrace.
Deters also said Chance and the then 9-year-old child were both playing with a gun.
He adds that the child who shot Chance would not face any charges in connection with Chance’s death, but others might.
”He decided to make a statement to say nobody was going to be charged in my son’s murder really upset. It’s a homicide. A kid killed a kid. A gun came up missing. The stories don’t add up. So you mean to tell me that you don’t have no say in this,” said Chane’s mother, Tiffany Long.
Many, like his parents, say they are trying to make sense of why Chance’s life was taken away without any accountability.
“We’re also here to get some kind of justice because a kid don’t kill a kid and a gun disappears. That just don’t happen like that. We just want the prosecutor to step up on everything about our case cause it’s considered a murder,” said Chane’s father Carlos Gilbert.
Chance’s parents say their son’s case is still ongoing.
FOX19 did reach out to Cincinnati police to learn more on where the investigation stands, but we did not hear back from them in time for this report.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.