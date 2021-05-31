Cheviot honors first village marshal who paid ‘ultimate sacrifice’ in line of duty

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City leaders gathered in Cheviot on Monday to remember one of their own who was killed 100 years ago. Now a plaque will hang at Cheviot City Hall to commemorate his service.
Assistant Marshal Albert Schmitt was killed in the line of duty in May 1921 when a speeding suspect hit his motorcycle and threw him into the tree.
According to the Cheviot Historical Society, Schmitt was one of the first people hired to protect the village.
The city held a ceremony, attended by Schmitt’s great grandson, in conjunction with Memorial Day and the 100th anniversary of Schmitt’s death.
A 911 dispatcher read out a message about Schmitt on Monday.
“Marshal Albert Schmitt paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the City of Cheviot,” the dispatcher said. “Although 100 years have passed, his sacrifice and the sacrifice of his wife and five children have not been forgotten. The residents of Hamilton County and the City of Cheviot extend their gratitude for his work from over a century ago.”
The Greater Cincinnati Police Museum says a man named Gilbert Ahlenstorf was charged in Schmitt’s death, but a grand jury acquitted him on the manslaughter charge.
The city says a researcher from North Carolina helped bring the history to the attention of leaders.
