Family, police searching for Indianapolis man who disappeared in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search is on for an Indianapolis man who disappeared in Butler County two weeks ago.
According to the relatives of Michael “Mike” Overby, 39, the father-of-two was in the area for a work trip at the time. They said he was last seen at a hotel in West Chester on Monday, May 17 and never returned to his room. He was only supposed to be in the area for a few days.
“[He is] witty, intelligent. He’s a fast learner, anything that he does, he puts his all into, especially when he’s working,” Dr. Katrina Overby, Michael’s sister, said.
The following morning, May 18, Overby’s loved ones said his work vehicle, a 2019 white Chevy Silverado 3500, was found along Bethany Road. However, Overby was not inside the vehicle or located nearby.
Jones said they suspect his vehicle may have gone off the road between 6:30-7:30 a.m. on May 18.
“Found out it was stuck in some mud, laying up on the side of the road. Didn’t know what to think honestly,” Opal Prevot, Overby’s mother, said.
Overby’s mother and sister, who live in New York, said Overby does not have a cell phone and does not use social media. They believe most of his belongings were still in his hotel room after he disappeared.
As of now, they said his wallet has not been found, and they have not noticed any new activity on his bank accounts.
Relatives traveled to the Tri-State area on Monday to search for Overby and put up missing person posters. They are asking anyone who is willing to search the area to do so and report their findings to police.
“I’m just very scared that maybe somebody picked him up, and he’s just out there somewhere, and nobody knows where he is,” Amanda Jones, the mother of Overby’s two children, said while on her way back to Indianapolis. “We don’t know what to tell the kids.”
Over the weekend, one of Overby’s children celebrated a birthday. Jones said he would have never missed a chance to share a milestone with his sons.
At this point, Overby’s relatives are worried about his safety and are simply asking for a phone call to ensure that he is okay.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police. West Chester Police can be reached at (513) 777-2231.
