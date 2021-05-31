Helping veterans with Operation Ramp it Up

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Operation Ramp it Up is spending Memorial Day installing the 120th wheelchair mobility ramp in the history of the non-profit.
Monday, they’re installing one for veteran Gary Gammell in Maineville.
Aside from installing ramps, Operation Ramp it Up recycles ramps so one veteran can pay it forward to another.
“When we install these ramps, we pass out a card to a family member and ask that, if they no longer need it, if the family member does unfortunately pass away, they can contact us. That way we come, break down the ramp, and repurpose it to assist another veteran, another person in need,” President Kyle Mathews said.
Part of the ramp assembled Monday for Gammell is from a veteran who died in Michigan and the family wanted to donate it to another veteran.
The goal of Operation Ramp it Up is to reach all 50 states. They’ve installed ramps in 32 so far.
“Incredible feeling. Everyone, all of us have had family members that have served and for us to give back to these people that have sacrificed so much and have given so much for us to enjoy the freedoms that we do, it’s what we can do for them,” Mathews notes.
When Operation Ramp it Up started, it was about helping veterans, and then about 18 months ago, according to Mathews, the non-profit decided to expand.
They wanted to see if they could help anyone who had exhausted funds necessary to get a ramp installed.
Primary funding for the ramps comes from the UPS Foundation, other companies and private donors.
