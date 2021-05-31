Memorial Day ceremony pays tribute Civil War soldiers buried at Spring Grove Cemetery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Memorial Day ceremony paid honor to the near 1,000 Civil War soldiers buried at Spring Grove Cemetery.
The years have made the names on each headstone hard to read, but those at the cemetery made sure no one forgets their sacrifice.
Eric Brown spent 21 years serving his country. He and his family attended the ceremony to show their respects.
Brown, along with his daughters and mother, honored the soldiers that came before him on this Memorial Day.
“I have a great affinity for this country, and I want to make sure my daughters understand that affinity for this country, along with the freedoms that we have the sacrifice that requires,” Brown explained.
Part of Monday’s ceremony was to drop rose petals onto the gravesites of the fallen soldiers.
Gary Ron was also at Spring Grove Cemetery on Memorial Day.
He wanted to capture the moment as well, fully understanding the importance of the names on each stone.
“I say their names and know all of these people are not forgotten and hope that all of us will be remembered on this day,” said Ron.
Navy veteran Jim Shultz made his first trip to the Spring Grove Cemetery on Memorial Day.
“It’s the least we can do, to take some time and remember the lives here. So, here I am,” said Shultz.
