Pleasant Memorial Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area may wake up to patchy fog on Monday morning. After a cool start with temperatures in the 40s, morning clouds will gradually clear and we will see plenty of sunshine. Memorial Day looks sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach for the middle to upper 70s on Monday afternoon.
You can expect pleasant weather conditions will continue into Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have an opportunity to reach the upper 70s.
Showers will work their way into the Tri-State on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will be back in the 80s by Friday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.